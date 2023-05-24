Bible school brings in summer

The First Baptist Church in Pauls Valley will host a Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 5-8.
Biblical stories, activities and snacks are all a part of the VBS for kindergartners through the fifth grade at the church located at the corner of Grant and Ash streets.
The theme of the VBS is “Twists and Turns.” To register call 405-238-3431.
•••
Registration for summer swim lessons in Pauls Valley is continuing with sign-up forms available at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
High interest in the lessons could lead to a third session being established.
Lessons will be held at the Pauls Valley Waterpark.
The waterpark itself is scheduled to officially open a new session on Friday, June 2, which is a week later than originally scheduled.
•••
The Maysville Alumni Association is planning an alumni banquet next month
All Maysville graduates and former students are invited to the banquet planned for Saturday, June 3.
It's set to take place at Maysville Assembly of God, located on state Highway 19 west of Maysville.
Visitation will officially start at 3 p.m., while dinner is at 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites over the next few weeks.
• Saturday, May 27 (10:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of PV Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
• Thursday, June 8 (12:30 to 5:30 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church southeast room, 114 West Chickasaw. Call Tammy April at 405-756-1414.
• Thursday, June 8 (1:45 to 4:15 p.m.) – The Clinic in Stratford, 302 West Smith. Call Anne Flinn at 580-925-3286.
