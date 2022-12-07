Big awards top off opry show

Excitement was magical as some pretty big awards were front and center for this past weekend's monthly Pauls Valley Opry show.
Winners were announced for the Horizon Awards, Male and Female Vocalist Awards, the Entertainer of the Year and 2022 Hall of Fame Inductees,
Gunner Shi Donham was rockin’ as he kicked off his portion of the show with the Eric Clapton megahit, “Lay Down Sally” followed by the Vince Gill smash hit, “Liza Jane.”
Missy Rude performed the Sara Evans song, “Suds in the Bucket.” She got the crowd into the Christmas spirit with Brenda Lee’s classic, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” as she was joined by her brother Wiley Winters on sax.
We always know that when Wiley Winters took the audience back to a moment in time when country music was still country with his vocals on the Marty Robbins hit, “Don’t Worry.”
With “I Can Only Imagine” (the Mercy Me tune) Wiley brought the audience into a moment of praise and worship.
The reigning Female Vocalist of the Year, Anne Young, took the stage and got everyone excited with the Trisha Yearwood hit, “You Say You Will.” Then, the lights were turned down low and she crooned the Carpenters hit, “Merry Christmas Darlin’.”
John Williams, our “Friendly Undertaker” and Hall of Fame member, got everyone going with the Vern Gosdin hit, “This Ain’t My First Rodeo.” He blessed us with his rendition of the George Strait hit, “New Kid in Town.”
The Memory Makers Band added to the night’s enjoyment with songs from Trisha Yearwood and Tanya Tucker. They performed an instrumental version of “Jingle Bell Rock,” showcasing the talents of the band individually.
The winners as chosen by the patrons of the PV Opry are:
Female Horizon Winner – Allison Arms.
Male Horizon Winner – Michael Webb.
Female Vocalist of the Year – Missy Rude.
Male Vocalist of the Year – Wiley Winters, and 2022 Entertainer of the Year – Wiley Winters.
Kevin Stark and Brian Morrison were inducted as members of the Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame, class of 2022.
The next opry show is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7. Featured guests include Terry Wilson, Mary Alice Koehn, Zack Mitchell, Annie Reed, Chandler Elliott and April Davis.
