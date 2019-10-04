The 4th annual Phil Henderson Memorial Bark in the Park Festival, along with Dock Dogs, continues throughout much of Saturday, Oct. 5 in Wacker Park.
• Regular meetings for the Garvin County Democratic Party are at 10 a.m. the first Saturday of the month.
The next one is Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
• The Garvin County Republican Party holds regular meetings at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut. The next one is Oct. 14. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
• Auditions for the PV Arts Council Theater play “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” is 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at the PV Arts and Cultural Center, Paul and Walnut. Anyone interested should first email director Renee Mackey-Myler at jreneemyler@gmail.com for more information.
• The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is Oct. 5.
• A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is Oct. 8. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Oct. 13.
