Pauls Valley's annual community festival, BrickFest, will open at 9 a.m. and continue throughout Saturday, Sept. 28 in downtown PV.
Again featured are a police sponsored car show and a high school marching band contest (11 a.m.).
New is the Vintage in the Valley bike show in the train depot area. More on the festival will come later.
•••
The Pauls Valley Kiwanis Club is holding a meeting to discuss the future of the local civic club.
It will be at noon Wednesday, Sept. 18 at The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place, 111 E. Paul.
• The Garvin County Republican Party will hold a barbecue “bonanza” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Crossroads Church in PV.
There will be special speakers on Medicaid expansion and a silent auction. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
• PV United Fund is planning a pulled pork dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at the county fairgrounds in PV. Donations will be sought at the door.
Planning for the event comes at the next United Fund board meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
• The University of Oklahoma marching band will perform Friday morning, Oct. 11 at the PV football field. The rehearsal is open to the public. The PV band program is working to raise nearly $5,000 to feed the nearly 400 members of the Sooner group. Send checks made out to Pauls Valley Band to PV High School, P.O. Box 780.
• Any businesses interested in being a sponsor for the audio call of PV football and basketball games this season can find out more by calling Kirk Moore at 405-207-6717 or email kmoore@paulsvalley.k12.ok.us. The radio call of the Panther games are available on the PV school website.
