Big cast to bring 'elf' to life

A big cast musical with a big orchestra helps start the Christmas season in Ardmore Little Theatre’s production of “Elf The Musical,” opening Thursday, Dec. 3.
The play is based on the popular 2003 New Line Cinema film “Elf” starring Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human that – as a baby – accidentally arrived at the North Pole where he was adopted and raised by Santa’s elves.
The movie was written by David Berenbaum, while the musical’s book was written by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.
Ardmore Little Theatre presentations will be on Thursday through Tuesday, Dec. 3-8, with five evening and two afternoon performances.
The show is directed by Lisa Riggle, former music and theatre instructor at Dickson High School. Musical director for the production is Dr. David Hobbs and the choreographer is Kelsey Armstrong. All three have been involved in multiple ALT musicals.
The show’s cast includes more than 40 children and adults, plus a 14-member orchestra.
Tickets are now on sale to the public. Admission for adults is $15 and for students $8. For more information, visit the ALT website or call 580-223-6387.
Due to community health safety guidelines, audiences will be limited to 50 percent of the Goddard Center auditorium’s seating capacity.
Temperature checks at the door, face masks and social distancing will be required.
