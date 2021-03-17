Big changes with journey home

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
[Since 4/20]
EFA’s Town: Actually, this month, the action takes place in one of “bestselling” author Jan Karon’s books, the first in her “Father Tim” novel series, and an offshoot of her wonderful “Mitford” collection of books centered on the town of the same name.
In her book “Home To Holly Springs,” “Thirty eight years have passed since Father Tim Kavanaugh left his Mississippi hometown, determined not to return. Then he receives a handwritten note postmarked Holly Springs. Cryptic and unsigned, it says only Come home. These two words compel him to make the most disturbing journey of his life. They also lead him to a truth that will change his life forever.”
Now, if that does not pique your interest, not sure what will. It certainly did mine.
I became intrigued by Father Tim’s character when I was introduced to him in Ms. Karon’s first Mitford book, “At Home In Mitford,” and so when this appeared on the shelf, I had to add to my library.
Ms. Karon is a remarkable writer; how she can keep multiple story lines going in the space of one period of time, (that seems to materialize without one even realizing it), and then, resolving those conflicts and/or challenges, and leaving the reader wanting more, should be studied in all creative writing programs.
I’m currently reading, “A Light In The Window,” her second Mitford book, and knowing a bit more about Father Tim, should make for some interesting spring reading, as I finally can get out and mingle a bit more – book in tow.
Stay here, more twists and turns I am certain will follow.
A Reminder: Coming up @ month’s end will be my continuing, year-long tribute, to my alma mater, Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, where I am honoring the anniversary of the Class of 1971’s graduation. Can I really be that old? Yes, just checked my driver’s license, “nuts.”
I will also be updating you on the Irish PGA Championship being conducted over the storied links of Carne in western Ireland this August.
I am following this evolving golf story due to the challenges the local team @ Carne is wrestling with over and above their strict virus mandates. It really is a commitment that must be celebrated.
And while I am on that subject, this is one of those years when I have been moved to offer three additional salutes, and on occasion they have, or will appear here. Maybe it is the effects of being sequestered from family and friends for such a long period. I really miss our interactions and those memories ease my current pain quite a bit.
I introduced today’s column with EFA’s Town, honoring my grandfather, who at the time of his retirement, in 1962, was the publisher of a midwestern newspaper.
It is also a way to honor local journalism and to extend that appreciation to the staff at the Pauls Valley Democrat who have provided space these many years, recently expanded to include their online edition.
Mark Twain quotes are in honor of my Mother who graduated from the same Ohio university that the late Hal Holbrook attended. It was on that campus where he began laying the foundation for his Tony Award winning solo stage performance, “Mark Twain Tonight.”
Finally, on occasion, I’ll feature the wit and wisdom of Will Rogers, that celebrates our family’s strong ties to Oklahoma, and Arkansas. The latter tie is quite fun if I do say so, and I will share that later.
I receive emails on a regular basis from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, and recently they informed its customers of the March lectures and class offerings. Please check out their web calendar for additional information.
I was particularly impressed with the number of virtual tours being featured. From gallery tours, Woman’s History Month and architecture sessions, there appears to offerings for a wide audience.
With the beginnings of relaxing masking and group gathering parameters, these virtual tours are a great way to prepare for a getaway to one of my favorite museums.
Plan on spending additional time in Northwest Arkansas after enjoying Crystal Bridges.
Enjoying seeing you in the local papEr
t A s
[For EFA-62]
