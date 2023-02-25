Big day coming for bills

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
We’ve just completed week three of the legislative session. Our committees have a March 2 deadline to vote on bills that were introduced here in the Senate, and many of those bills approved in committee have already been approved by the full Senate as well.
Among those bills is one of my own, Senate Bill 840, dealing with student athletes and name, image and likeness (NIL) rights.
While most college sports fans are at least somewhat familiar with the issue, not everyone is.
NIL is about student athletes being able to profit from their name, image or likeness. Examples of NIL might be something like signing sponsorship deals with corporate brands, profiting from social media accounts, or even charging for autographs.
My legislation would enable Oklahoma to get a handle on the NIL industry that’s been around since 2021.
There have been inconsistent regulations throughout the country, so my legislation will take control of NIL for student athletes in ways that benefit them before the NCAA takes complete control and enacts unnecessary mandates that hurt more than they help.
SB 840 lays out the state rules for the many players in this multi-billion-dollar industry, and this legislation has the support of both OU and OSU.
It’s more lenient on professional representation, eliminates restrictions on compensation, defines professional agreements, and allows universities to support or enable NIL activities from third parties. It also ensures schools can control when athletes are involved in NIL projects so they don’t distract from team activities.
Failing to address these issues could leave Oklahoma colleges and universities at a disadvantage as students look to other states that have addressed these NIL rights issues.
Another bill making its way through the process is one that I’m very supportive of because I believe it could help us improve health outcomes in Oklahoma for a range of diseases, including cancer.
Biomarker testing enables doctors to extract specific information from cells through things like blood or tissue samples.
Not only do these tests enable them to correctly diagnose a disease, but it can help accurately predict what kind of treatments will work to stop the disease’s progression as well as telling them what won’t work.
The problem is, not all insurance companies cover biomarker testing. According to a 2021 survey, 66 percent of oncology providers reported that insurance coverage was a significant or moderate barrier to appropriate biomarker testing for their patients.
We know early detection and treatment of disease is critical to achieving the best outcomes possible – but it’s just as important to get the right treatment from the start.
Biomarker testing does that. Senate Bill 513 will require insurance companies to cover these tests, which will not only improve the quality of life of patients but extend and save lives. This measure has already made it through the committee process and is now headed to the full Senate for approval.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
