The Oklahoma Food Banks invite the public to participate in the second half of the annual Feeding Oklahoma Drive, presented by Cherokee Nation Businesses, Chickasaw Nation Headquarters and Marathon Oil.
The month-long drive benefits both the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
In Garvin County, the Regional Food Bank works with seven partner agencies to fight hunger year-round, including Delta Community Action in Pauls Valley, serving Garvin County; DHS in Garvin County; Eastern Gate Baptist Church in Wynnewood; Pauls Valley Samaritans; Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program in PV; and food programs in Stratford and Lindsay.
Oklahoma is the fifth hungriest state in the nation. The Feeding Oklahoma Drive helps the Oklahoma Food Banks provide nutritious and healthy food for some of the state’s most vulnerable residents.
"One in six Oklahomans don't know where their next meal will come from," said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.
"The Feeding Oklahoma Drive helps us to provide both nutritious food and hope to our neighbors who live with food insecurity every day."
The majority of clients served by the Oklahoma Food Banks are chronically hungry children, seniors living on fixed incomes and families struggling to make ends meet.
“As we continue with Feeding Oklahoma, both food banks want to renew the momentum for the drive by calling attention to hunger throughout the state,” stated Ryan Walker, interim CEO of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
“Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has addressed the topic of hunger in a compelling way. We are grateful to deepen our partnership in the fight against hunger.”
The Feeding Oklahoma Drive runs through Oct. 31. All donations are tax deductible and will assist the Oklahoma Food Banks and their community-based partner agencies.
For more information or to sign up to participate in the drive, visit www.feedingoklahoma.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.