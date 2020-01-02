Big salute comes for area researcher

ARDMORE, Okla. — Noble Research Institute professor Kiran Mysore, Ph.D., has been named a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) – the world’s largest general scientific society.
Election as an AAAS Fellow is the highest honor bestowed by the organization.
“I am honored that my research has been recognized by the AAAS and my peers,” Mysore said.
“I look forward to applying the results of our fundamental research to agricultural problems in our region and around the world.”
This year, 443 members from around the world were selected as Fellows because of their scientifically or socially distinguished efforts to advance science or its applications.
New Fellows, who are nominated by their peers, will be presented with an official certificate and a gold and blue rosette on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, during the AAAS Fellows Forum during the 2020 Annual Meeting in Seattle, Washington.
This year’s Fellows were formally announced in the AAAS News and Notes section of the journal Science on Nov. 29, 2019.
AAAS was founded in 1848 and includes more than 250 affiliated societies and academies of science, serving 10 million individuals.
“Dr. Mysore continues to distinguish himself as one of the top researchers in plant science,” said Michael Udvardi, Ph.D., chief scientific officer.
“Being named as an AAAS Fellow is a career milestone for any scientist. We are honored to have one of our own selected to this prestigious group.”
Mysore’s research is focused on finding new disease resistant genes in plants to help reduce crop plant losses. Diseases cause significant losses in food production.
As part of the Biological Sciences section, Mysore was elected as an AAAS Fellow for his distinguished contributions to the field of molecular plant-microbe interactions, particularly in the area of non-host resistance and for developing genetic resources for plant functional genomics.
The tradition of AAAS Fellows began in 1874. Currently, members can be considered for the rank of Fellow if nominated by the steering groups of the Association’s 24 sections by any three Fellows who are current AAAS members (but not affiliated with the nominee’s institution) or by the AAAS chief executive officer.
