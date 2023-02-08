Big thanks for wreath support

The Wynnewood Historical Society wants to thank those individuals and businesses who sponsored wreaths from Dec. 17, 2022 through Jan. 17, 2023.
During this time, each sponsored wreath was matched by National Wreaths Across America with another wreath.
There were 130 wreaths sponsored locally, so with the match, that became 260 wreaths.
A total of 54 wreaths were sponsored online during this donation period as well.
The group had 259 wreaths from 2022 that will be ‘rolled forward’ to add to the wreaths needed for 2023.
With all these numbers combined, they currently have 573 wreaths sponsored.
Currently, there are over 740 veterans' graves in Oaklawn Cemetery in Wynnewood.
“We still need 182 more wreaths to be sponsored for current veterans’ graves. For every two wreaths that are purchased from now to the end of November 2023, we will receive one free.
“If 122 wreaths are purchased, we would be able to cover those 182 graves.”
As the yearlong mission continues to grow, so do the operational costs associated with growing new and existing programs, such as the expansion of the TEACH curriculum and Veteran outreach efforts, promotional platforms such as Wreaths Radio and the Mobile Education Exhibit, and staffing and administrative costs necessary to sustain the increased needs of all of our volunteers and supporters across the country.
As a result, beginning on Feb. 1, 2023, the cost to sponsor a veteran’s wreath for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day will increase to $17 to help offset the increased costs of programs and administration.
Since becoming a 501c3 non-profit in 2007, the wreath sponsorship program was established as the tool for fundraising for the overall program.
When a person or company contributes funds to Wreaths Across America through the sponsorship of veterans’ wreaths, the sponsorship always places a veteran’s wreath first, with the organization operating on the margin remaining.
To sponsor a $17 veteran’s wreath through the Wynnewood Historical Society directly, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/OK0022 or contact Denese Kimbro at 580-768-2500 or Luann Waters at 405-642-9232.
