Big thanks to DDB employee

DDB Unlimited in Pauls Valley is happy to introduce Eugene Johnico as its featured employee this week.
Eugene started his career with DDB back on October 3, 2019 on an evening shift as a mainline tech.
When asked what he likes about working for DDB, he said he enjoys the hours he works and the guys he works with.
Eugene was born in California and raised in Talihina, Okla. Eugene is a proud member of the Choctaw tribe. He played one year of college basketball for Eastern Oklahoma State University.
He is the father of three grown sons, and in his spare time, Eugene plays classic rock music on his guitar.
“On behalf of DDB I just want to say thank you Eugene, we appreciate your dedicated service. You are a valuable member of the DDB team.”
