Big year for ECP middle-schoolers

The congratulations were out in full force as awards went to Elmore City-Pernell Middle School for the 2020-2021 school year.
The 8th grade Superintendent’s Honor Roll recipients were Ryan Stermer, Valerie Riddle, Taryn McCaa and Layni Ferris.
The 8th grade Principal’s Honor Roll included Kara Busey, Haiden West and Thomas Webb.
Good Work Award winners for the 8th grade were Riley Shreve, Austynn Duley, Jazmine Henderson, LeeAnndra Johnson, Kaleb Williams, Cameron Thorn, Lane Dellin, Mackenzie Hammett, Zane Balentine, Jacoby Christian and Colby Busey.
The 7th grade Superintendent’s Honor Roll recipients were Shelly Reason, Mable Pyle, Nicolas Hardy and Jace Duley.
The 7th grade Principal's Honor Roll included Jyntree Patterson, Reina Martin, Jade Cook, Rosie Smith, Finley Martin, Justin Terry, Malachi Luster and Hunter Howard.
Good Work Award winners for the 7th grade were Karli Meadows, Dawson Milligan, Izzy Robison, Malory Hinton, Crystal Davis, Charlie Kennedy, Evan Faucett, Laremy Bennett and Abigail Blankenship.
The 6th grade Superintendent’s Honor Roll recipient was Carston Lauderdale.
The 6th grade Principal’s Honor Roll included Lola Ferris, Suzy Milligan, Hayden Paille, Zoe Eardman, Bobby Walker, Emma Reames, Owen McConnell, Emalee Duley and Harli Johnson.
Good Work Award winners for the 6th grade were Hailey Ledbetter, Corrie Schilling, Sylas Harrell, Hudson Tadlock, Hailey McKitrick, Cash Riddle, Autumn Webb, Devin Stanley, Cason Bynum and Travis Hedgecoth.
Citizenship Awards for the year were Layni Ferris and Ryan Stermer in the 8th grade, Jade Cook and Nicolas Hardy in 7th grade, and Harli Johnson and Carston Lauderdale in 6th grade.
