It's been a big year for the Elmore City-Pernell Badger band.
First up have been all the awards, including first place in class parade and field competitions at the Pauls Valley contest, along with another first in class at the Chickasaw Marching Extravaganza.
The Badgers also received a superior rating at the OSSAA Southwest Region Contest and 2018-2019 Distinguished Academic Achievement Award for the whole band having an average of 3.5 GPA.
Badgers named to the ECOBDA All-Region Band were 7th: Blake Airington - 1st alternate tuba, Matthew Williams - 1st chair euphonium, Mason Daniel - 3rd chair euphonium, Austynn Duley - 7th chair clarinet, Riley Shreve - 9th chair clarinet, LeAnndra Johnson - 13th chair clarinet, 8th and 9th: Emily Pyle - 2nd alternate oboe, William Balentine - 2nd alternate trombone, Lauren Earp - 4th chair French horn, Ty Smith - 8th chair French horn, 10th-12th: Toby Pyle - 4th chair bass clarinet and Casen Lauderdale- 5th chair tuba.
ECP students named to the SCOBDA All-District Ban were 7th grade - Kara Busey; 4th chair flute, Cheyanna Cannon; 8th chair flute, Jazmine Henderson; 9th chair, Austynn Duley; 1st chair clarinet, LeAnndra Johnson; 2nd chair clarinet, Riley Shreve; 8th chair clarinet, Zane Balentine; 1st chair trumpet, Addisyn Wilson; Ryan Stermer; 1st alternate trumpet, 6th chair trumpet, Lane Dellin; 2nd horn, Cameron Thorn; 1st chair trombone, Matthew Williams; 1st chair baritone, Mason Daniel; 2nd chair baritone, Connor Peltier; 4th chair baritone, Blake Airington; 3rd chair tuba, Taryn McCaa; 1st chair percussion, and Hayden West; 1st alternate percussion.
• Junior High (8th and 9th grades) - Angel Hansen; 9th chair clarinet, Lauren Earp; 2nd chair French horn, Ty Smith; 4th chair French horn, Austin Wiggins; 8th chair trombone, William Balentine; 1st alternate trombone, Joshua Nelson; 1st alternate percussion.
• High School (10-12 grades) - Toby Pyle; 3rd chair clarinet (also made 3rd chair bass clarinet), Aby Tadlock; 12th chair clarinet, Tori Niblett; 2nd alternate clarinet, Casen Lauderdale; 1st alternate tuba
Toby Pyle earned second chair bass clarinet in the OSSBDA All-State band. He is ECP’s first all-stater since 2010.
