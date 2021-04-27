Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.