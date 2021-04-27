It'll be the 25th time for riders when they take to their bikes this weekend for the Valley Rally event in Pauls Valley.The event gets started at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1 in the local Wacker Park.
Valley Rally features three distance choices – 67, 47 and 28 mile rides. There will also be a five-mile family fun ride available.
Go online to find to register or find out more.
•••
Pauls Valley's community clean up day, called Pockets of Progress, is planned for Saturday, May 22.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon as more volunteers are always needed.
Things like trash grabbers, trash bags, vests and gloves will be made available to those volunteering their time and energy to help a cause meant to clean up parts of the community.
This third time for Pockets of Progress is again sponsored by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance and the city of Pauls Valley.
Call the chamber at 405-238-6491 to sign up to help or just to get more information. More will come later in the PV Democrat.
• The TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), chapter No. 641 in Pauls Valley, is moving to a new location and a new time beginning this week.
Meetings will be from 4 to 5 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. Please enter from the south side of the building.
TOPS is a nonprofit organization focusing on taking off and keeping off weight in a sensible manner. Visitors are always welcome and the first meeting is free.
Any questions, please call Lorraine at 405-238-0068.
