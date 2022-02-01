Sen. Roland Pederson has filed legislation aimed at cutting through red tape for farmers and ranchers renewing their agricultural sales tax exemption.
Pederson, R- Burlington, said Senate Bill 1655 would simplify the renewal process for those who have already met the initial requirements to qualify for the exemption.
“This was one of the issues we looked at in an interim study held here at the Capitol last fall,” said Pederson, who serves as vice chair of the Senate Agriculture and Wildlife Committee.
“Once you’ve been approved for this agricultural sales tax exemption, you have to renew your card every three years.
“I heard from farmers and ranchers across Oklahoma who’ve had problems renewing their exemption even though they have previously been approved for it. This will streamline the process for those individuals.”
Currently, every three years an agricultural producer must go through the same application process as those applying for the very first time.
SB 1655 would require the Oklahoma Tax Commission to provide a form which producers would simply sign and check a box attesting that they are continuing agricultural production activities in order to receive their permit renewal.
SB 1655 can be considered after the Legislature convenes the 2022 session on Feb. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.