Bill puts a bullseye on unfunded mandates

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
I wanted to tell you about another of my bills this week, which is Senate Bill 495, dealing with unfunded mandates. Usually, you hear this term in connection with the federal government.
Congress, the president or federal agencies pass a law, executive order or rule, requiring the states to do something, but no money is provided to pay for it – that’s an unfunded mandate.
I think most officials in state government absolutely hate federal unfunded mandates, yet the state sometimes does the exact same thing to our cities and counties.
Having served on the Ada City Council and two terms as mayor, I encountered it first-hand.
It’s incredibly frustrating, especially given the limited revenue sources our local governments have to work with.
There are bills right now working their way through the Legislature that would require cities or counties to enact specific programs without providing any funding to pay for them.
My legislation would prohibit the Legislature, any state agency, department or commission from implementing a mandate on local governments unless a specific appropriation is made to fund the political subdivision for all costs related to the mandate.
If my bill becomes law, any unfunded state mandate would be unenforceable. SB 495 has already been approved by two Senate committees and next goes to the full chamber for a vote.
I wore a lot of different hats before coming to the Oklahoma Senate. In addition to my service in city government, I’ve also been a hospice chaplain, helping patients and their families through the process of death and dying.
Even with that background, it’s very difficult to fully comprehend the loss our state has experienced since March of 2020, when Oklahoma experienced its first cases and deaths from COVID-19. Since then, the Health Department reports we’re approaching 18,000 deaths attributed to the virus.
One of those deaths was the son of my good friend here in the Senate, Paul Rosino from Oklahoma City. His son, Gregory, died in 2021 from COVID complications. He would have been 36 on March 6. Paul is still grieving that loss, just as thousands of Oklahoma families are grieving the loss of their loved ones.
Paul asked me to help with a remembrance ceremony, not only to honor and remember his own son, but all the Oklahomans who we’ve lost from COVID-19. Without hesitation, I said yes.
I want to stress this event is not about politics. This is simply about remembering those who’ve passed and supporting those who are still mourning.
We’re going to gather on the south plaza of the Capitol on Monday, March 6 at 6 a.m. for a sunrise vigil. All Oklahomans who’ve lost a friend or family member are welcome to take part in this ceremony, and are asked to bring a photo or keepsake to share as we remember, grieve, honor and pray together. If you can, I’d love for you to join us.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.