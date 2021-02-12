Bills keep going despite weather

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
Work continued at a fast pace during the second week of the session, in spite of the harsh winter weather that’s hit much of the state.
Some committee meetings had their start times pushed back, but we reconfigured our schedules and kept on working, because bad weather or not, we still are coming up on a Feb. 25 deadline for committee action on legislation introduced in the Senate.
The committee I chair, Health and Human Services, has been hard at work debating and voting on Senate bills.
Among the legislation this committee has already approved is a measure I authored, SB 734, which is aimed at making sure Oklahomans are not paying more for many prescriptions than what they cost in Canada.
According to the National Academy for State Health Policy, on average U.S. drug prices are 218 percent higher than what our neighbors to the north pay. If we’re really serious about improving health outcomes in our state, then access to more affordable medication must be a top priority.
Throughout the pandemic, more Oklahomans have taken advantage of telemedicine as a way of staying on top of a range of health issues while helping reduce the risk from potential COVID-19 exposures.
This past week, the full Senate approved a measure that will utilize telemedicine in another way that will directly benefit law enforcement as well as individuals who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.
SB 7 would provide immediate patient care using telemedicine and reduce costly mental health transports for patients. Under this legislation, if an officer is called to help a medically stable individual suffering from a mental health issue, the patient could be assessed via telemedicine by a licensed mental health professional.
This can help address a long-standing issue for local law enforcement having to actually transport such individuals to a mental health care facility for evaluation.
It’s a real hardship for smaller sheriff’s departments who may only have a handful of officers. This can save time on transporting the individual and can allow them to receive faster diagnosis and treatment options.
Lastly, I want to update you on legislation to reauthorize exemptions in the Open Meeting Act we originally approved in the 2020 session to temporarily allow government bodies to meet virtually during the pandemic.
This was the first bill approved in the Senate, and this past Monday, the House joined the Senate in supporting the measure.
On Wednesday, it was signed into law by Governor Stitt, allowing those virtual meetings to resume as needed during the pandemic.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
