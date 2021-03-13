By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
When I was a hospice chaplain, I saw first-hand the critical need to improve Oklahoma’s health care policies and outcomes.
Finding ways to increase affordable access to medical care is something I’ve focused on since I first came to the Oklahoma Senate in 2016. I believe this is especially important for rural Oklahoma, where it can be more difficult to access specialized medical practices.
This past week, I won full Senate approval for two measures I authored this session to address the issue of access to care through telemedicine.
Senate Bills 674 and 718 will ensure the progress we’ve made in making telemedicine available to Oklahomans during the pandemic is not eroded as we begin moving back to more normal day-to-day lives.
Some of these changes were made possible through the governor’s emergency orders, but it is important to place them in statute so that citizens can continue to take advantage of the expanded use of telemedicine.
My legislation will ensure that insurance companies pay for appropriately used telemedicine visits and will allow Oklahomans to use telemedicine to get a second opinion from a specialist who practices in another state.
I also received Senate approval for Senate Bill 434, creating a partnership between the healthcare authority and tribal nations.
This partnership will allow the state to maximize the federal matching funds for Medicaid recipients who are tribal members.
Under my legislation, tribal members on Medicaid will be able to receive care outside of the tribal health system and the state will still receive the 100 percent federal funding available to tribal members.
As these partnerships grow, this could save the state hundreds of millions of dollars a year.
I also helped pass a measure aimed at making sure Oklahomans are not hit with surprise medical bills.
SB 548 would ensure patients receive a good-faith cost estimate before undergoing a procedure or care.
We talk about informed consent for actual medical treatments so that patients receive accurate, complete information about the goals and risks of procedures – when you consider that more than half of all bankruptcies are because of medical debt, I believe it’s vital for Oklahomans to have informed consent about the costs of those treatments before their finances and credit are ruined by unexpectedly high medical bills.
Finally, I was happy to cast my yes vote for a bill to reinstate the full sales tax exemption on motor vehicles and trailers.
In 2017, faced with declining revenues due to downturns in the energy industry, the Legislature voted to remove 1.25 percent of that exemption. At the time, we said our intention was always to restore the full exemption as the economy improved.
Oklahoma is on the mend, and our approaches to reopening business and continuing to recruit new jobs to our state have resulted in one of the best employment rates in the country and a rebounding economy.
Restoring this exemption will further boost our economic recovery. It’s a promise we kept when the full Senate approved Senate Bill 593.
Each of these bills now moves to the House of Representatives, where I hope they will join us in supporting these important initiatives on behalf of all the citizens we serve.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
(Greg McCortney, R-Ada, serves in District 13, which includes most of Garvin County.)
