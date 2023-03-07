Bills total more than 500

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
Thursday, March 2 was our deadline to pass House bills out of House committees, so the Capitol was bustling as members presented their remaining bills and attended their own committees to vote on other legislation.
Last week, I passed four of my remaining bills through their committees.
On Monday, House Bill 2160 passed the House Higher Education and Career Tech Committee.
This legislation was requested by the Oklahoma State University Medical Authority and Trust and allows for virtual meetings and bonding authority, as well as cleans up some general language.
My second bill, House Bill 2165, was approved by the House County and Municipal Government Committee.
This important bill relates to municipal police addressing the vaping epidemic we've seen sharply increasing among our teens, and it helps educate young people on the dangers of vaping tobacco.
Currently, the age to purchase tobacco in the state is 21, and if HB2165 takes effect, anyone under 21 who purchases or attempts to purchase tobacco must complete a tobacco education program approved by the court. The court may also require the violator to complete a community service program.
I also passed a third bill on Monday.
House Bill 2163 passed the House Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee on Finance and was approved by the full House A&B Committee on Thursday.
HB2163 allows psychology interns or postdoctoral students to bill under the psychologist they're doing their internship or clinical training with.
This is currently allowed for patients with Medicaid, but this bill would allow private insurances to do the same.
On Tuesday, I presented House Bill 2157 before the House Public Safety Committee. HB 2157 encourages at least 20% of law enforcement officers to complete crisis intervention training in addition to the currently required mental health training.
All four of these bills are now eligible to be heard on the House floor. We have until Thursday, March 23 to pass the remaining 543 bills through the House.
Afterward, we'll swap bills with the Senate and begin the legislative process anew.
The Capitol was also busy on Monday with members of Oklahoma's Silver-Haired Legislature.
The group was created in 1981 to educate older Oklahomans on the legislative process and advocate for their needs through bills.
It was great to visit with these passionate individuals and hear directly from them on how the bills we're working on this year affect them.
As always, please reach out with any questions and concerns. You can contact me at (405) 557-7365 or cynthia.roe@okhouse.gov. Thank you for the honor of serving House District 42 at the state Capitol.
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, represents House District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes portions of Cleveland, Garvin and McClain counties.)
