Bills voted on, lots done this session

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
This past week, we completed voting on the remaining bills of the 2021 legislative session and reached final adjournment.
While we hit on some of the high points of the budget last week, I remain very gratified with what we accomplished, including the approval of increased resources for core services, like education, public safety, transportation and health care.
At the same time, we voted to boost our emergency savings by $800 million, which will give Oklahoma significant protection in future economic downturns.
I’m also pleased that we were able to provide tax relief for businesses, families and individuals. We’ve reduced the top personal income tax rate in Oklahoma from 5% to 4.75% and reduced the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 4%.
The refundability of the Earned Income Tax Credit has also been restored, which will support low and moderate-income working families in our state.
This budget will also provide resources for the second phase of a study of the Arbuckle-Simpson Aquifer.
An earlier five-year study was undertaken in the mid-2000's to help determine the maximum annual yield and establish the amount that private owners were entitled to access.
Two years ago, I passed legislation to facilitate a second five-year research project to be conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey. That legislation created a revolving fund for the study, looking at how the creation of wells or mines affects the aquifer, streams and springs, and based on that data, determine how best to manage the aquifer.
Unfortunately, due to the pandemic and low energy prices last year, we were unable appropriate resources for that revolving fund.
However, the Fiscal Year 2022 budget we just approved will provide $2 million, enabling us to move forward with that research.
The Arbuckle-Simpson is the single source of reliable water for some 200,000 Oklahomans in communities like Ada, Ardmore, Tishomingo, Durant and other communities. This research is necessary to help us be the best stewards possible with this reliable, yet fragile, source of water.
Lastly, as we observe the Memorial Day holiday, I hope each of you will pause to remember our Oklahoma military members who gave their all in defense of our country and the freedoms we hold dear.
May God bless and keep our fallen heroes and help us to remember their sacrifice and service.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at 405-521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
(Greg McCortney serves in Senate District 13, which covers most of Garvin County)
