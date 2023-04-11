Bills working their way through

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
At this point in the legislative session, we are working through the bills approved by committee and then on the floor of the House of Representatives, and they are hearing legislation sent over from the Senate.
One of my own bills is now a step closer to becoming law after being approved by the House.
Senate Bill 840 is the measure I filed this year dealing with student athletes and name, image and likeness (NIL) rights.
My bill will take control of NIL for student athletes to ensure Oklahoma is looking out for their interests before the NCAA takes complete control and enacts regulations that hurt, more than help, these young men and women.
The bill now moves to a conference committee for further review before returning to each chamber for a final vote.
Many of you are aware of my efforts to ensure the interest of consumers are protected when it comes to prescription medications.
I’ve worked on legislation through the years to protect the choice of consumers to use local pharmacies and to make prescription prices more affordable.
We still have companies doing business in our state that would rather pay million of dollars in fines than follow Oklahoma consumer protection laws because of how much money they make – even hefty fines are not a deterrent. That needs to change.
I’m the principal Senate principal author of House Bill 1843, which would move enforcement of insurance-related laws from the Oklahoma Department of Insurance to the Oklahoma Office of Attorney General, elevating actions from simply administrative fines, and providing greater enforcement capability.
This measure has been approved by the Senate’s Retirement and Insurance Committee and will next be considered by the Appropriations Committee.
In between leadership meetings, floor sessions and committee work this week, I also had the great pleasure of welcoming students and other visitors from Senate District 13, including members of the Business Professionals of America from Sulphur High School, an organization promoting leadership and community service.
I was able to bring them onto the Senate floor prior to session and explain a little bit about what I do as Majority Floor Leader. I really appreciate their visit.
We also celebrated Main Street Day at the Capitol, and Ada was among the communities from throughout the state attending.
The Main Street program began in 1986 and is administered by the Department of Commerce, aimed at revitalizing downtowns and growing economies.
Wednesday was 4-H Day, and I want to thank all the chapters who participated in this event, bringing attention to an outstanding organization that is helping to form the citizens and leaders of tomorrow.
Even if you cannot personally come to the Capitol, you may want to reach out to our office to express your views on a particular bill or bring attention to another issue of concern.
I often have people ask what the best way to reach me is – email is probably the quickest and most convenient way of communicating, but please include information about where you live so we can verify you are indeed in the district I represent, or at the very least can point you in the right direction.
We get literally thousands of emails each session, not only from people in other districts, but from throughout the country.
I’m not here to represent the views of Californians or New Yorkers – I am here to serve my fellow citizens in Senate District 13. So please include your name, address and hometown so that we can prioritize your email. You can reach me at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov. You can also reach my office at (405) 521-5541. My executive assistant, Chelsea Pinney, and I look forward to hearing from you.
