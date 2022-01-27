By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
In the previous article, we discussed two cases that addressed the birth of children that were conceived by artificial insemination after the death of the father.
Those two cases resulted in different conflicting rulings by the courts in two different states – New York and New Hampshire.
New York ruled that such a posthumously conceived child was a legal descendent, whereas New Hampshire ruled that the child was not a legal descendent because the contributory father was deceased at the time of conception.
Both of these cases are “cutting edge” cases only recently decided. One can speculate regarding the impact of time. What if the conception is three months after death or on the other hand five years? Does this change the relationship?
Although most people would see the child as an heir if conception occurred shortly after death, would this change if the time increases or if the mother is unrelated?
• A practical example is as follows: You prepare a trust or will that leaves a substantial inheritance to “your grandchildren.” In the event of a posthumously conceived child or children, should those new grandchildren be included in distributions you planned in your will or trust for you “grandchildren?”
What if the child is born after distribution has already occurred to the then living grandchildren?
It seems far out, but courts are already facing these issues and reaching different conclusions.
The old guidelines for wills and trusts will continue to be challenged as technology creates unanticipated family situations.
