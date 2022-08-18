Birthday number 120 for area church

Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Wynnewood, 705 North Clark, is planning a 120th anniversary homecoming celebration
The church's minister, Victor Crawford, and associate minister, Jai Newson, are inviting folks to come be a part of the two-day event next month.
There will be an old fashioned musical and burger and hot dog cookout starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
On Sunday, Sept. 11 morning services get started at 11 a.m. with a dinner to follow at the Wynnewood High School cafeteria.
Special speaker Rev. George Flowers of the Antioch Baptist Church in Gainesville, Texas will help lead the homecoming services at 3 p.m. that afternoon.
“We're inviting the public to come be a part of the celebration,” Newsom said
“We encourage people to bring a song they want to sing.”
Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) has announced the expansion of CarePortal into Garvin County.
The community is invited to join in a launch celebration from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at Compassion Church, 113 S. McClure Ave. in Pauls Valley.
To register, visit https://www.111project.org/cplaunch/.
CarePortal is a collaborative partnership between Global Orphan Project, 111Project and OKDHS.
The Lindsay Community Historical Society is looking for people to assist with a number of community services at the Murray Lindsay Mansion and the Pikes Peak School Museums in Erin Springs.
Those services include cleaning of both buildings, watering and garden care, repairing books and making a list of them, filing and other office duties and helping with set up for museum events.
This is a community service employment program through the AARP Foundation. This program provides individuals over age 55 with opportunities to contribute their skills and offer them valuable work experience.
Contact the local SCSEP Office at 918-302-1068 to learn more about the qualifications.
