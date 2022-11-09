Birthday time for 'finest hotel'

The Wynnewood Historical Society is inviting the public to come help celebrate the 115th anniversary of The Eskridge Hotel and Museum.
The celebration of what was the “finest hotel between Fort Worth and Oklahoma City” in its day will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
There will be exhibits on historic homes, street name origins and more, along with drawings for prizes.
“Join us, learn a few things about your town you might not have known and share some things you know that we might not.”
Stories of real people’s lives, present and past, will be told at the Pikes Peak School Museum on the second Sunday of each month.
Marian Cunningham will present the facts of a story she knows of people who lived with importance to the local communities surrounding Lindsay.
“You may know and you may not know” all she will share from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
“Take the opportunity to enjoy storytelling at it’s best and bring your story to share too.”
The museum is in Erin Springs southwest of Lindsay across from the Murray Lindsay Mansion. Contact the Lindsay Community Historical Society at 405-919-6146 for more information.
