Creativity- and its variations dominate the landscape, so – on we go – even through the overnight into early morning rolling power outages. What a year.
Needless to say, the recent edition of the Super Bowl did not play out, (sorry), the way friends pulling for the Kansas City Chiefs were expecting, and yet, taking nothing away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there is something about staging the biggest sporting event in this country to a stadium less than half full of fans that loses something in the final translation.
Ever positive, the many who were there means that we are getting ever closer to ‘the new normal’, and that is a victory for us all, even those in Missouri.
“That’s my Will” (Rogers): From the book, Daily Telegrams: 1933-1935: For February 16th; Dated: Santa Barbara, Cal., “All this argument over who will carry the mail, and if you tore a sack open here is what you would find: Twenty per cent would be chain letters. “Mail this to ten others, it will bring you good luck.” And we spend a half-billion dollars a year on education.
Yours, Will Rogers”.
Update/correction; The way that the aforementioned Rogers reference volume is laid out, the year of Will’s daily telegram/s is not included. I was reminded of this exclusion this past week, so hence forth, and as originally planned, I will place the telegram’s date (within the two-year period of the collection) that is closest to the date of today’s column.
Yours, tAs
Here is another, and a decidedly Oklahoma shout-out: Ree Drummond, aka, “The Pioneer Women”, the cooking and blogging sensation, took me a bit by surprise, I admit freely, in her simply delightful autobiography, (first released in 2011), the year that her, “top-rated cooking show . . . (of the same name) premiered on Food Network . . . “
We so enjoy her program and had visited the sites, long before their openings, of the family’s ancillary businesses in their hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. “She lives on a working cattle ranch in Oklahoma with her husband, children, horses, cows and pups.” Many of the behind-the-scenes stories, the tapestry of her family’s history, have been woven together and are there for us to enjoy. Not sure how I missed this selection.
In the book, “The Pioneer Woman: Black Heels to Tractor Wheels A Love Story” she covers the period when she had graduated from college and returned to her hometown of Bartlesville, OK to collect her life before heading to the new one planned for realization in Chicago. Needless to say, in a few short weeks after returning home, the life she shares with us today suddenly emerged and that re-telling is heartfelt and passionate. A most refreshing turn in this period. Oh, she does provide some recipes, and I won’t spoil that inclusion any further.
Continuity: The iGens: (Those born after 1995): Have you had the opportunity to watch the latest in gaming technology? The one that I was presented with recently was as though I was watching a feature film where, with a touch of the remote, the plot was changed. Simply fascinating, and way above my education/tech level for sure.
Next week: Looking forward to sharing the next segment in a salute to Drury University, from a member of the Class of 71’, over its only slightly expanded, and original, 40-acre campus., There will also be an update on the August, 2021 staging of the Irish PGA Golf Championship over Carne Golf Links in Western Ireland. Gerry and Fiona, my on-scene contacts there, are hard at work gearing up for this major sporting event. Not sure of how many fans will be able to attend due to virus restrictions, but like our football mainstay, anyone walking over the storied course other than the contestants is a hopeful sign.
PS: The Senior PGA Golf Championship in Tulsa this coming spring is wrestling with the same attendance issues.
Entering, stage left: “. . . and ever the twain shall meet”; Mark Twain once remarked: “Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, become great. “
Our town: Wondering if, and wouldn’t you have enjoyed, being in the room when Will Rogers and Mr. Twain met that first time? Who would you have listened to? Fact or fiction, it remains too marvelous a meeting to even contemplate.
Connections made, locally inspired, in our town, since 06’
Ps; “Where so few have gone before”, our Perseverance: Be sure to turn into the NASA website on February 18th to watch the arrival of the latest Mars exploration vehicles’ arrival on the planet’s surface. What an extraordinary accomplishment soon realized. American creativity and science/technology at its finest.
See you in the local paper
t A s
