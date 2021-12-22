'Bitty' gets a happy 55th

Clint Lewis Morse was born on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1966 in Tishomingo to Melvin (Butch) Morse of Ravia, Okla., and Janie Sheppard-Morse, and a big brother, Johnny Wayne Morse of Pauls Valley.
The family moved for a short time before Clint was born to Ravia, where Melvin worked at a company. The family returned to live in Pauls Valley when Clint was one year old.
Clint's mother, Janie Sheppard, was born and raised in Pauls Valley. Clint's granddad was James H. and Edith Sheppard, his great-grandparents were David Abner and Mary Ann Sheppard, and his great-great-grandparents were James William and Joanna White, all from Pauls Valley.
His granddad, James, was born at what is known as Perkins Corner on the old city lake road.
Clint is the fifth generation to live in Pauls Valley.
Clint attended Pauls Valley Schools, where he played sports and graduated in 1985. He worked with his granddad on his farm and dairy farm and Fields Bro. Station in Pauls Valley.
He married Stephanie Stephens and they have a daughter, Sarah, born in 1988.
He worked for Viscase for about 20 years before he began work at the Rural Water District No. 1, where he continues to work.
Clint later married Verna Russell and raised three stepchildren – Desri, Cristin and Ben.
He has been a native of Pauls Valley for 54 years of his life.
Clint also has other work/hobbies he's involved in. His father and granddad taught him how to build a fence. Clint has always enjoyed “fixing things” and could take items apart and put them back together at an early age. He has a knack of figuring out “how to fix” things when there is an emergency and other parts are not available.
Clint has a seamless guttering business, Rain Catchers, as he hires others to help when needed.
Clint currently has other jobs as he and other family members brush hog for Walmart Distribution Center. Other businesses or “just people” also contact him about brush hogging their properties.
Clint currently is helping Pauls Valley beautification projects by cleaning up lots and tearing down houses.
He is a man of all trades and loves “multi-tasking.”
Clint's brother passed away from cancer fives years ago, but the Morse brothers' name continues to build customized fences.
Clint has been a very loving and caring son to his mother, Janie, who asks if she can help and “get in his business” and he says yes. He works with his stepfather, Billy Gregory, in many of his endeavors.
He is a loving husband, father and grandfather.
The family would love to have you celebrate Clint's 55th birthday by just saying, “Hi Bitty.” Bitty Baby was a name given to him by his mother as a young child and she continues to refer to him as her Bitty.
