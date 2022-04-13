Hindsight is always 20/20, but while we are in a particular situation, we tend to make things out to be what they are not and understand the wrong meanings. We kick ourselves, thinking, If only we had known then what we know now.
“Blessed is the King who comes in the name of the Lord!’ Peace in heaven and glory in the highest!” (Luke 19:38)
Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem was a spectacular moment for His disciples.
It appeared to be such a wonderful day for them, and it was, but for different reasons than the disciples realized.
They thought Jesus had come to reestablish Israel’s power. But God had something else entirely different in mind.
The disciples were not the only ones who had misconceptions about the Messiah, and many people that day expected Jesus to be King of Israel. When the crowds heard Jesus was heading to Jerusalem, they cheered, “Hosanna!” which means, “Save now!”
They saw Jesus as their new King, coming to bring salvation from the Roman oppression.
Jesus raised the dead; no doubt Jesus could also restore the kingdom of David and free them from Roman rule.
Riding upon a donkey, Jesus resembled a king returning to his city in peacetime, loyal subjects lining his path with coats and palms. Even the Pharisees watched in anger, saying, “Look, the world has gone after Him.”
“The Pharisees therefore said among themselves, “You see that you are accomplishing nothing. Look, the world has gone after Him!” (John 12:19)
Remember the last time when you noticed your circumstances looked one way but turned out to be completely different.
That is when you realized God moved differently than what you had imagined.
Look for an opportunity to share this with a friend or loved one this week.
“Heavenly Father, I know my trust must be in You. My circumstances are not my answer to life, but Your Word is my answer. I must pray and trust You as You know what is down the road. You are always there as I trust in You, and I must learn to trust You in all circumstances. Thank You for the answers. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
