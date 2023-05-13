Blessed to be from District 13

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
Just about every week during the legislative session, I send out these Senate Reviews to help keep everyone in Senate District 13 informed about legislation, issues and events happening at the Capitol.
Some of you may have noticed I didn’t send an article last week. I think many of you may know by now, though some may not, so I wanted to explain that we had an unexpected death in our family, and I really needed to pause to help my loved ones.
Several of you also know that one of my ministries was serving as a hospice chaplain for many years, and that led me into the hospice business for several years as well.
I certainly understand loss and what families go through when they lose a loved one. But when it’s a death in your own family, it’s of course a very different experience.
In the midst of everything that’s happened in recent days, I was reminded why I have chosen to make my home and raise a family here in District 13, where I grew up.
Neighbors, friends, members of our church, and folks throughout the area who had heard about what happened rallied around us and lifted us up. I’ve felt the prayers and outpouring of concern and sympathy, and at the same time, people stepped forward in practical ways.
Casseroles and other meals have been delivered so that no one had to worry about feeding everyone as we dealt not only with our grief, but the need to press on with all the necessary arrangements.
Phone calls, emails, texts, cards and flowers reminded us constantly that we were not alone, and that people were praying for us in this difficult time. People stepped forward to help with transportation and in other practical ways as well.
Even though losing someone is so difficult, at the same time, I have been filled with gratitude for the love and compassion we’ve been shown.
This is what makes our small towns and cities so special. It’s home, and it’s about people who genuinely care about what others in their communities are going through.
My entire family and I feel enormously blessed.
I returned to my office at the Capitol this past week to resume the work of the legislative session, but I just want you all to know how grateful I am to each and every one of you who has expressed condolences and support. I am truly and deeply thankful.
It's my honor to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
