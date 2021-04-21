Blood drive need at critical stage

The need for blood is apparently at the critical stage as the Oklahoma Blood Institute is planning a series of drives in the Garvin County area.
Next up is a drive Thursday, April 22 (12:30 to 5 p.m.) at the First United Bank in Pauls Valley. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800 for an appointment.
Others in the Garvin County area include:
• Friday, April 23 (noon to 3:15 p.m.) at Pauls Valley High School. Call Fawn Riddle at 405-238-6497 for an appointment.
• Tuesday, April 27 (9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the Wynnewood Refinery. Call Susan Hurley at 405-665-6652 for an appointment.
• Friday, April 30 (8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) at Maysville High School. Call Kaly Murray at 405-867-4410 for an appointment.
• Monday, May 3 (10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.) at Garvin County Sheriff's Office. Call Angela White at 405-238-7591 for an appointment.
• Monday, May 3 (1:30 to 4:15 p.m.) at Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley. Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188 for an appointment.
• Monday, May 10 (noon to 4 p.m.) at the Family Dollar store in Wayne. Call Kristina Bray at 405-449-3922 for an appointment.
• Tuesday, May 11 (12:45 to 5 p.m.) at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Paoli, 304 West Davis. Call Angela Campbell at 405-444-0715 for an appointment.
• Thursday, May 13 (1 to 5:30 p.m.) at the First Baptist Church gym in Elmore City, 107 South Texas Avenue. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110 for an appointment.
March was the highest distribution of certain blood products in the 44-year history of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
The dramatic increase in hospital usage comes at a time when local patients return to the medical system for planned and routine medical care.
Trauma-related blood needs have also increased dramatically as Oklahomans return to vigorous spring activities and travel.
