Blood drives keep coming

The need for blood is apparently at the critical stage as the Oklahoma Blood Institute is continuing a series of drives in the Garvin County area.
Two of the drives were held earlier this week in Pauls Valley, while a handful of other are planned for the area.
• Monday, May 10 (noon to 4 p.m.) at the Family Dollar store in Wayne. Call Kristina Bray at 405-449-3922 for an appointment.
• Tuesday, May 11 (12:45 to 5 p.m.) at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Paoli, 304 West Davis. Call Angela Campbell at 405-444-0715 for an appointment.
• Thursday, May 13 (1 to 5:30 p.m.) at the First Baptist Church gym in Elmore City, 107 South Texas Avenue. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110 for an appointment.
March was the highest distribution of certain blood products in the 44-year history of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
The dramatic increase in hospital usage comes at a time when local patients return to the medical system for planned and routine medical care.
Trauma-related blood needs have also increased dramatically as Oklahomans return to vigorous spring activities and travel.
A filing period for the No. 2 position for the Garvin Conservation District is through May 14 at the district office, 16664 N. Butler Road in Pauls Valley.
If an election is held it will come on June 1.
• The TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), chapter No. 641 in Pauls Valley, is moving to a new location and a new time beginning this week.
Meetings will be from 4 to 5 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. Please enter from the south side of the building.
TOPS is a nonprofit organization focusing on taking off and keeping off weight in a sensible manner. Visitors are always welcome and the first meeting is free.
Any questions, please call Lorraine at 405-238-0068.
• Making a return is an ongoing church fundraising sale by the local Iglesia de Cristo mi Libertador for its missionary program
The sale to support the Sharing God's Love program is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the corner of East and Charles, 905 E. Charles, weather permitting.
• A community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
