Blood drives line up over the next few weeks

A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled this month and into April at spots all over Garvin County.
• Wednesday, March 23 (9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Elmore City-Pernell High School, 100 North Muse. Call Gloria Conner at 580-788-2565.
• Saturday, March 26 (10:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.) – Pauls Valley in strip mall in front of local Walmart store, 2000 West Grant. Call Dwayne Heffington at 405-756-6314.
• Friday, April 1 (11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.) – First Baptist Church in PV, 213 N.Ash. Call Bryan Trant at 405-238-3431.
• Monday, April 4 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – Stratford High School, 341 N. Oak. Call Desarae Blake at 580-759-2381.
• Tuesday, April 5 (2 to 5:15 p.m.) – Garvin County DHS offices, 2304 S. Chickasaw. Call Marilou Miller at 405-898-9244.
• Monday, April 11 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries, 100 Enterprise in PV. Call Terri Richards at 405-367-8884.
• Thursday, April 14 (1:15 to 5:30 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay, 114 W. Chickasaw, SE room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
•••
Preschool screening and enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year at Pauls Valley Elementary is scheduled for Thursday, March 31 and Friday, April 1 at the Reynolds Recreation Center, 1005 N. Willow, in Pauls Valley.
The process will take about one hour as this enrollment is for next year's Pre-K students, who must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022.
Parents need to bring their child's state issued birth certificate, social security card, current immunization record, guardians' photo ID and proof of residency, such as a copy of a water or electric bill.
Out of district enrollments are contingent upon in district student enrollment numbers.
Call 405-238-2312 to make an appointment.
•••
The team of three Pauls Valley churches will continue to invite the public to events next month as part of the coming Easter season.
The local churches are the First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church and First Christian Church.
It started with an Ash Wednesday service on March 2 at the Presbyterian Church, 320 North Walnut.
The churches then hope the community will join on a celebration of the beginning of the Lent season with a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. April 14 at the Methodist Church, 401 North Willow.
Maundy Thursday is the day during Holy Week that commemorates the Washing of the Feet and Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles.
The service is actually a play called “The Living Last Supper.”
Members from all three churches will take part in various monologues on betraying Jesus.
First Christian Church, 300 North Ash, will then host a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. April 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.