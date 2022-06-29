Blood drives lining up in July

A number of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are coming up the next few weeks at different site all over Garvin County.
• Wednesday, June 29 (12:15 to 3:30 p.m.) – Garvin County DHS, 2304 S. Chickasaw in PV (U.S. 77 South). Call Marilou Miller at 405-898-9244.
• Saturday, July 2 (10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Tuesday, July 5 (11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – PV National Bank, 101 W. Paul. Call Dana Rennie at 405-238-9321.
• Monday, July 18 (2 to 6 p.m.) – Paoli First Baptist Church, 304 W. Davis. Call Angela Campbell at 405-444-0715.
• Wednesday, July 20 (930 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries in PV, 100 Enterprise. Call Terri Richards at 405-367-8884.
• Thursday, July 21 (8 to 11 a.m.) – First United Bank in Maysville, 317 6th. Call Emily Hemphill at 405-867-4343.
• Thursday, July 21 (11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Monday, July 25 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Elmore City First Baptist Church gym, 107 S. Texas. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110.
• Tuesday, July 26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in PV, 210 N. Willow. Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188.
