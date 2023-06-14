Blood drives meant to help

A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites over the next few weeks, including one in neighboring Pontotoc County with a really local connection.
• Tuesday, June 20 (11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – Simmons Bank in Wynnewood, 201 South Dean A. McGee. Call Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
• Thursday, June 22 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 West Grant. Call Joy Kinney at 903-245-9780.
• Saturday, June 24 (10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Tio’s Mexican Restaurant, SH 19 and Indian Meridian. Call Jordan Vandever at 405-238-3535.
• Saturday, June 24 (1:30 to 5 p.m.) – Santa Fe Cattle Co. in Ada, 1500 Lonnie Abbott Blvd. Donations are for families of victims of recent fire at Wynnewood Refinery. Call Barb Rainwater at 760-567-0742.
• Tuesday, June 27 (10:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining Company, 906 South Powell. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Friday, June 30 (3:45 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, 708 North Robberson. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
• Friday, July 7 (10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital in Pauls Valley. Call Kelly Maxey at 405-866-5100.
• Monday, July 10 (10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.) – Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 West Paul. Call Dana Rennie at 405-238-9321.
•••
An indoor missionary fundraiser is now offered throughout most of Thursday through Saturday each week at 905 East Charles in Pauls Valley.
The ongoing garage style fundraiser raises money to support missionary work in other countries.
•••
The new Washita Valley Beekeepers Association meets at 6 p.m. every fourth Saturday of the month. The next meeting is set for June 24.
For more information call Rick Bellville at 580-399-0656.
•••
A new support group for families of LGBTQ+ is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of the month in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley.
This group is like many other support groups – focused on being there for family who are dealing with a loved one experiencing issues. This is a confidential and nonjudgmental group as all are welcome.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 10
The church is at 320 North Walnut as the basement parlor is through the Bradley Avenue door and down the stairs.
•••
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley is now into its summer hours.
That means more times are available to come check out all the displays featuring action figures.
The museum is now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
•••
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
