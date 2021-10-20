Blood drives still lined up in area

A number of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are planned over the next few weeks at various Garvin County spots.
• Thursday, Oct. 21 (2:15 to 5:30 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Tuesday, Oct. 26 (10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) – Paoli High School, 410 West Stewart. Call Chad McGuire at 405-484-7336.
• Wednesday, Oct. 27 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – Wynnewood High School, 702 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Brenda Callaway at 405-665-2045.
• Friday, Nov. 12 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining Company, U.S Highway 77 south. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
•••
The Pauls Valley firefighters plan to continue testing water hydrants all over over town throughout the month of October.
•••
Pauls Valley's public library now accepts passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.
U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports by appointment only.
Forms available at the library or visit the official website travel.state.gov for information on documentation required fees, fillable and printable forms and a wealth of other passport and international travel information.”
Call 405-238-5188 to reserve a time.
• The First United Methodist Church in PV is again hosting a weekly after school art program.
Students from the local junior high school across the street are invite to take part in the art and snacks from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday afternoons in the church's fellowship hall.
Like before the virus pandemic, the enrichment program is being led by local artist Perla Goody.
• Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is now seeking sponsors to help kids in need get new shoes.
Sponsors can send $50 donations to RHS, P.O. Box 1254, Pauls Valley, OK 73075 or go to Venmo@RestoredHearts-andSoles.
The mission of Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is to provide the less fortunate people of the community with free footwear.
• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley has changed to its non-season weekend hours only – specifically 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
