Blood drives to bring in new year

A number of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives have been scheduled in the area to end the year and bring in new one.
The 2022 year wraps with these drives:
• Thursday, Dec. 29 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 W. Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• Friday, Dec. 30 (9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 W. Grant. Call Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
Then comes the first blood drives of 2023.
• Monday, Jan. 2 (10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – First Baptist Church in Paoli, 304 W. Davis. Call Angela Campbell at 405-444-0715.
• Thursday, Jan. 5 (9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries in Pauls Valley, 100 Enterprise Blvd. Call Terri Richards at 405-367-8884.
• Saturday, Jan. 7 (10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) – KATT radio drive at Tio's Mexican Restaurant in Pauls Valley, 1340 W. Grant. Call Jordan Vandever at 405-238-3535.
• Monday, Jan. 9 (12:30 to 3:30 p.m.) – Garvin County DHS in Pauls Valley, 2304 S. Chickasaw. Call Marilou Miller at 405-898-9244.
•••
On Monday, Jan. 9 the support group for families of LGBTQ+ will meet again at 6 p.m. in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley.
This group is like many other support groups – focused on being there for family who are dealing with a loved one experiencing issues.
This is a confidential and nonjudgmental group as all are welcome.
The church is at 320 North Walnut as the basement parlor is through the Bradley Avenue door and down the stairs.
•••
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
•••
The Santa Fe Train Depot Museum in Pauls Valley now has new hours.
• Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more email pvsantafedepot@yahoo.com or call 405-238-2244.
Also, email paulsvalleyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com for more information on the Pauls Valley Historical Society.
•••
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley is now in its new hours for the winter season.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
