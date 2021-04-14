Blood drives to help with need

As the country moves into COVID recovery mode the Oklahoma Blood Institute is planning a series of drives in the region to help with the critical need for blood.
One is later this week as a mobile blood drive is scheduled from 1:15 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15 at the United Methodist Church in Lindsay, 114 West Chickasaw.
Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169 to schedule an appointment.
Others in the Garvin County area include:
• Thursday, April 22 (12:30 to 5 p.m.) at the First United Bank in Pauls Valley. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800 for an appointment.
• Friday, April 23 (noon to 3:15 p.m.) at Pauls Valley High School. Call Fawn Riddle at 405-238-6497 for an appointment.
• Tuesday, April 27 (9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the Wynnewood Refinery. Call Susan Hurley at 405-665-6652 for an appointment.
• Friday, April 30 (8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) at Maysville High School. Call Kaly Murray at 405-867-4410 for an appointment.
• Monday, May 3 (10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.) at Garvin County Sheriff's Office. Call Angela White at 405-238-7591 for an appointment.
• Monday, May 3 (1:30 to 4:15 p.m.) at Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley. Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188 for an appointment.
• Monday, May 10 (noon to 4 p.m.) at the Family Dollar store in Wayne. Call Kristina Bray at 405-449-3922 for an appointment.
• Tuesday, May 11 (12:45 to 5 p.m.) at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in Paoli, 304 West Davis. Call Angela Campbell at 405-444-0715 for an appointment.
• Thursday, May 13 (1 to 5:30 p.m.) at the First Baptist Church gym in Elmore City, 107 South Texas Avenue. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110 for an appointment.
March was the highest distribution of certain blood products in the 44-year history of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
The dramatic increase in hospital usage comes at a time when local patients return to the medical system for planned and routine medical care.
Trauma-related blood needs have also increased dramatically, as Oklahomans return to vigorous spring activities and travel.
“We’re thankful that COVID has receded enough for Oklahomans to create a new normal and get caught up on deferred medical care,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
“But the impact of this return to normalcy has stressed our blood supply in yet another way. The COVID pandemic continues to surprise and challenge us.”
