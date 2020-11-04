Oklahoma Blood Institute is experiencing an emergency blood shortage and is issuing an urgent call for donors of all blood types.
A rare ice storm last week that affected much of the service area has caused additional closures and cancellations, adding to the already critical problem of continuous blood drive cancellations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is seeing a significant downturn in donations and has exhausted typical recruitment efforts.
Oklahoma Blood Institute’s life-saving stock of blood has reached a less-than-one-day supply. Typically, Oklahoma Blood Institute maintains a three- to five-day supply for local hospitals.
“COVID-19 has put tremendous strain on the blood supply for months, but this unseasonable inclement weather was the real catalyst for a blood emergency in our state,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.
“The need for blood is constant – someone needs a life-saving transfusion every two seconds. We are calling on all healthy Oklahomans to take about an hour of their time to give blood for our friends and neighbors in need.”
Closer to home a blood drive is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 inside an OBI bloodmobile parked at the Walmart Supercenter in Pauls Valley, 2008 West Grant.
That's followed by an OBI blood drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at the United Methodist Church in Lindsay, 114 West Chickasaw.
There are also OBI blood donor centers located in the region at Ada (580-436-0384) and Ardmore (580-226-2220).
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations.
