Today’s Bible verse tells us that those who are righteous and who do not compromise their faith will be as "bold as a lion" in their position, while those who are wicked will back down and run.
“The wicked flee when no one pursues, But the righteous are bold as a lion.” (Proverbs 28:1)
God speaks through the Bible and tells us that we reap what we sow when we sin and disobey Him. When we obey Him, we can walk in faith and courage.
Do not be deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap. For he who sows to his flesh will of the flesh reap corruption, but he who sows to the Spirit will of the Spirit reap everlasting life. And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart. (Galatians 6:7-9)
The Bible tells us that those who do not follow the commandments of God and do the works of unrighteousness will ultimately reap what they sow, and much pain and unhappiness will come to them.
What is reaping what we sow? It means the penalty for sin or the reaping of the sin that we commit is our punishment. When this happens, it is called God’s Judgement, and it also has a positive side. When we follow the Bible and God’s Commandments and do the works of righteousness, we reap God’s blessings in our lives.
We can see that the negative side of reaping what we sow is that sin that causes destruction, while on the positive side, good that is sown through Jesus is rewarded.
And your sins have withheld good from you. (Jeremiah 5:25)
God's judgment on sin is seen by the curse that is on the wicked, while God's judgment for the righteous will manifest in God's blessings and rewards in their lives. This is true for us as well as nations. God’s judgment comes upon all of us as we will reap what we have sown. God always wants to bless us with good things, but our sins stop God from blessing us.
Every day we are judged by the Word of God. When we honor God and keep His Word, we are being judged as faithful. When we fail to keep God's commandments, we are judged accordingly for our sins.
There is only one way we can avoid judgment. When we repent of our sins and walk in a daily relationship with Jesus, we no longer come under judgment for our sins.
Jesus took our judgment for our sins on the cross to save us from the penalty of our sins, which is being able to spend eternity with Him in heaven.
We must pray that our nation comes to true repentance that will produce a genuine revival in our nation; otherwise, we will even be fearful when we have nothing to fear.
Have the workers of iniquity no knowledge, Who eat up my people as they eat bread, And do not call upon God? There they are in great fear Where no fear was, For God has scattered the bones of him who encamps against you; You have put them to shame, Because God has despised them. (Psalm 53:4-5)
When we serve God and keep His commandments, we will not walk in fear, even when there is fear all around us. If we are filled with the Holy Spirit, His Spirit in us will cause us to walk in faith, not fear. We will not run when we hear of evil but will be as "bold as a lion" and face the evil with God's faith and overcome it in the name of Jesus.
This is the reason missionaries through the centuries could go into dangerous countries with the gospel and not fear the evil in those nations, because they had the greater One living in them!
Will you be bold as a lion today?
“Heavenly Father, Thank You for taking my judgment for my sins by the blood of Your Son, Jesus. Because of this great sacrifice, I am able to spend eternity with You in heaven. I am now the righteousness of God in Christ Jesus, and because of this, and with Your Holy Spirit within me, I am bold as a lion. When I speak Your Word in the spirit of love, and the power of Your Holy Spirit, I will not be afraid, nor will I walk in fear. The world around me may have its issues, but I choose to walk in Your Word with Your Words in my mouth against the enemy. I walk in Your peace alone. Praise to You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
