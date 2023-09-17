We witness a powerful and inspiring moment in the early church. Peter and John had been arrested and brought before the authorities for healing a man in the name of Jesus.
“So they called them and commanded them not to speak at all nor teach in the name of Jesus. But Peter and John answered and said to them, Whether it is right in the sight of God to listen to you more than to God, you judge.” Acts 4:18-19
The religious leaders, threatened by the growing influence of the disciples, commanded them not to speak or teach in the name of Jesus.
This situation raises a profound question for all Believers: Who do we owe our loyalty? The response from Peter and John provides a clear and unwavering answer. They said: Whether it is right in the sight of God to listen to you rather than to God, you must judge, for we cannot but speak of what we have seen and heard.
This passage challenges us to reflect on our commitment to God and willingness to proclaim His name boldly.
Peter and John faced a difficult choice: obey the religious leaders or God. They chose God without hesitation.
We may also encounter situations where social pressures, mandates, or even personal preferences conflict with our commitment to God.
When that happens, we must prioritize our obedience to God.
The declaration of Peter and John: for we cannot but speak of what we have seen and heard. Emphasizes the power of their encounters with Jesus.
Their faith was not based on what they heard but on their firsthand experiences with Jesus. The same is true with our faith, which becomes the most vibrant when built on our relationship with Jesus.
“Therefore whoever confesses Me before men, him I will also confess before My Father who is in heaven. But whoever denies Me before men, him I will also deny before My Father who is in heaven.” Matthew 10:32-33
When we have seen and experienced the transformative power of God in our lives, we cannot help but share the good news of the Gospel with others.
The disciples faced opposition and persecution for their faith. Yet, they displayed unwavering courage in their response. Their boldness is a testament to the work of the Holy Spirit within them.
“For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes, for the Jew first and also for the Greek.” Romans 1:16
When we encounter opposition or challenges in our walk with God, we can draw strength from the Holy Spirit that empowered the disciples to stand firm.
Examine your commitment to God today. Are you willing to boldly proclaim His name, even when faced with opposition or adversity?
Will you be like Peter and John, unashamedly proclaim the name of Jesus, and share the incredible love and grace you have experienced through Him with a world in need of hope?
“Heavenly Father, I will examine my commitment to You today. I am willing to boldly proclaim Your name, even when faced with opposition or adversity. I will trust in Your name, the name that is above every name named, and I know You as Father. I will share this with those I come in contact with and as You lead me. In the name of Jesus, I pray. Amen.”
