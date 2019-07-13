Coming in August is the start of Pauls Valley Public Library's next series of book lectures.
Four lectures are scheduled for the series that has a theme of “Getting Your Reading Kicks on Route 66.”
Up first is the book “Route 66: The Mother Road” by Michael Wallis.
Rex Morrell will lead the lecture discussion, which is set to start at 6 p.m. Aug. 15.
The remaining lecture series features:
• Sept. 19, “Mother Road” by Dorothy Garlock. Lecture led by Carol Sue Humphrey.
• Oct. 17, “Route 66 Remembered” by Michael Witzel. Lecture led by Ken Hada.
• Nov. 21, “West on 66: A Mystery” by James Cobb. Lecture led Bill Hagen.
•••
A free recreation program in Pauls Valley is again going strong this summer.
The place to go is the Reynolds Recreation Center as the Xtreme Summer Fun is for children who have completed at least one year of school all the way up through 18 years old.
The program, complete with a variety of activities and snacks, is from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays throughout the month of July.
Each week has a theme as next up is Splash Week on July 15-19, followed by Safety Week on July 22-26 and Best of Week as the kids will decide the activities July 29-Aug. 2.
•••
The Pauls Valley Farmers Market's third season is now open to the public twice a week. Regular times through the summer are 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the train depot pavilion in downtown PV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.