Book lecture series returns to library

A brand new round of book lectures, this one with a theme of Crime and Punishment, is set to get started next week at the public library in Pauls Valley.
• The first book is “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee with Professor Rebecca Jacobs-Pollez leading the lecture from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25.
• Professor Joshua Grasso will lead the lecture on “In Cold Blood” by Truman Capote from 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22.
• Professor John Morris will lead the lecture on “A Clockwork Orange” by Anthony Burgess from 6 to 7 p.m. March 22.
• Professor Ken Hada will lead the lecture on “A Lesson Before Dying” by Ernest J. Gaines from 6 to 7 p.m. April 26.
Oklahoma Humanities and its funders are again supporting the Let's Talk About It series.
•••
Free yoga classes have returned for another round at Pauls Valley's public library.
A class for beginners yoga is 6 to 7 p.m. Monday evenings through Feb. 28.
The class is a slower pace and focused on developing clear and safe alignment in foundational poses.
A chair yoga class is 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through March 4.
Chair yoga is a gentle practice in which postures are performed while seated or with the aid of a chair.
This class is for those with balance issues or anyone who has trouble getting down to and up from the floor.
A vinyasa flow class is for open levels of experienced yoga students. The class is 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through March 2.
Yin yoga, a slow paced style where postures are held for longer periods of time, is from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March 2.
All the classes will be held at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library. Call 405-238-5188 for more information.
•••
Pauls Valley's public library now accepts passport applications on behalf of the U.S. Department of State.
U.S. citizens planning international travel may apply for their passports by appointment only.
Forms available at the library or visit the official website travel.state.gov for information on documentation required fees, fillable and printable forms and a wealth of other passport and international travel information.”
Call 405-238-5188 to reserve a time.
