Book lectures hit the highway

The library's next series of book lectures has already begun with round three coming this week.
The theme for this series is “Getting Your Reading Kicks on Route 66.”
The next book is “Route 66 Remembered” by Michael Witzel.
Ken Hada is scheduled to lead a public lecture and discussion on the book at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
Wrapping up this series is “West on 66: A Mystery” by James Cobb.
The lecture for his one is on Nov. 21. Leading the discussion is Bill Hagen.
All the books for the series are now available to check out at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
• The library is now hosting a series of free yoga classes.
A class for beginners is at 6:45 p.m. Monday nights, open levels for experienced students at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights, a slow paced style of yoga at 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays and meditation yoga at 2 p.m. Sundays starting Oct. 20. Call 405-238-5188 to reserve a spot.
Yoga classes for kids wrap up from 3:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
• A Lego Club for ages seven and up has returned during school days from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the PV Public Library. The club includes board and card games, crafts and other activities.
The city library also has an after school snack program for ages 18 and younger from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m. every school day.
• The library's Storytime program for kids 2 to 4 years old has now returned.
Any younger kids not in school yet are invited to come to the library for the fun activities at 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesday.
