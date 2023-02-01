Books, stories ready to go

The next book is ready to go for a lecture series now underway at Pauls Valley's public library.
“The Chosen” by Chaim Potok is the book for February for a series that has a theme of “Friendship.”
Joshua Grasso is scheduled to lead a lecture on the book starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 at Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The remaining schedule includes “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker in March, “Turtle Diary” by Russell Hoban in April and “Recovering: A Journal” by May Sarton in May.
The Let's Talk About It series is a program of Oklahoma Humanities.
• Making a return to the library is Story Time featuring stories and activities with the younger kids in mind.
It's set to get started again Feb. 15 as the library's Story Time will be a 10 a.m. the first and third Wednesdays.
• The Alzheimer's Association will hold free seminars at the Pauls Valley public library at noon each second and fourth Thursday.
Up next is a program on “Effective Communication Strategies” set for Feb. 16.
That's followed by “Responding to Dementia Related Behaviors” on March 9 and “Dementia Conversations” on March 30. Call 800-272-3900 for more.
• A caregivers support group meets 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday of the month. The group is called Never Lose Hope.
• A monthly coloring contest has returned to Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
Sheets can be picked up at the library as categories range from 3 and under all the way up to 16 years old and up.
•••
On the way is a tai chi class set for a 10 a.m. start Tuesday and Thursday starting Feb. 7. The class at the library will go through March 16.
The library is also hosting a “Gentle Yoga” class with Mylee from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday nights.
A class meant to help seniors 65 and older with strength, balance and fitness will be at 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays starting March 6.
The class is called SAIL, which stands for Stay Active and Independent for Life.
Another class called “Walk with Ease” is from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays starting March 6.
Participants will develop an individual walking plan, learn stretching techniques and tips to improve current mobility and endurance.
A “Yoga Nidra” class, a form of meditation also known as “yogic sleep” or “effortless relaxation,” will from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first Wednesday of February, March, April and May.
•••
Coming in February is the next book for the library's Story Walk in Wacker Park.
The book is “The Day the Crayons Quit” by Drew Daywalt.
•••
Adult education classes are also now available at the local public library.
The class is to give adult students at least 16 years old the opportunity to earn their high school diploma. Registration and testing fee are $20.
Students may bring their own laptops as interested students should text Mary Ann at 405-863-3747.
