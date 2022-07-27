Books the thing for lecture series

The next Let’s Talk About It book lecture series, supported by Oklahoma Humanities, is nearly here at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
The theme of this next book series is “Hope Amidst Hardship,” which is set to go from August through December.
Each of the monthly lectures are from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday nights at the library.
• First up is the book “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls. A lecture led by Joshua Grasso of Ada is set for Aug. 11.
• A lecture on the book “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio will be led by Ken Hada of Ada on Sept. 8.
• On Oct. 13 a lecture led by Claudia Buckmaster of Norman will be on the book “Where the Heart Is” by Billie Letts.
• “The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd will be the book for a lecture on Nov. 10 led by John Morris of Lawton.
• This series wraps up with a Dec. 8 lecture led by Sharon Burris of Ardmore on the book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
•••
Now in place is the second go-round for the Pauls Valley Public Library’s Story Walk activity at Wacker Park.
This one involves 20 story signs spread throughout the park with the first couple near the outdoor pavilion located nearest the Reynolds Recreation Center.
The newest book will be “Augustus and His Smile” by Catherine Rayner.
•••
A summer reading program is wrapping up this week at Pauls Valley's public library.
This summer's last “Movie and Popcorn” gathering will be offered at 2 p.m. Thursday.
There are also a summer reading bingo, a scavenger hunt in the library and kids can also create their own bookmark. Blank bookmarks are at the library or participants can make their own. Either way the deadline is July 30.
