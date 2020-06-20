Boundaries redefined with a zoom

By Tim Smith
Where A r [t s] Thou?
The @ Home Edition
The title references that which is found “on” line, and I don’t know about you, but I have experienced some interesting connections via Zoom technology.
One of those involves a community theatre that I helped to launch in Chino, California, the Chino Community Theatre, CCT. They later expanded their mission when they added a full children’s theatre calendar of productions on the CCT stage at The 7th Street Theatre.
I am honored to have been invited to attend their monthly “Circle” ‘Zoom meetings’ where the governing board and interested members work to guide the theatre during these challenging times.
The power of alumni: The other evening there were former CCT members from as far away as Florida online. During the month of July, I will be highlighting the programs of work that have elevated CCT’s 36-year history to new ‘electronic’ levels.
At the movies-yes, the movies: I know, this is not really encouraging you to stay at home, but it is something to look forward to by at least placing it on the travel calendar. I have just learned that the newest James Bond film, “No Time To Die,” will now be released in the United States on November 20, 2020. Sadly, this will be the final Bond film for Daniel Craig.
The buzz around the water cooler, social distancing was followed, is that it will not disappoint.
With so much anticipation for the Bond film’s opening snuffed out by the VIRUS 2020 shut down of public venues, it is important to remember that those behind and in front of the camera in this storied film series’ 58-year history have simply hit them out of the ballpark – nearly every time. That is hard to sustain, remarkable is probably a more apt term.
Musical interludes: You might find some interest in the following, especially if the father in your home likes to hang on to older technology, and I am referencing here, CD’s. Over the decades, I have accumulated a large number and lately, I have been downloading them on to my home computer. I spend the better part of 40 hours a week writing in my home office and it is like having my own radio station.
I learned a love of all kinds of music from my Dad, and it is in his honor that I share this idea with you.
Happy Father’s Day to my fellow dads. To all children reading this, the “@ home radio project” may be a neat gift you can give Dad as it is hard to get out and shop. Trust me, he will enjoy the new easy listening pleasures.
Traveling about: I know that areas of interest for you are opening up and I encourage your patronage whenever and wherever you can. Be safe.
Finally: The musical theater sensation, “Hamilton,” will be airing in just a few weeks over the Disney+ streaming service.
“If you’ve always wanted to see the wildly celebrated musical Hamilton, you’re in luck. It arrives on Disney Plus on July 3rd. The musical, by composer, playwright, performer and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda, won 11 Tony awards in 2016 as well as the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama. It’s hailed as a creative modern retelling of Alexander Hamilton’s journey to becoming a founding father of the US.” C/NET.
This is an exciting 4th of July holiday opportunity for the family.
Stay the course –
t A s
(This the @ Home Edition of Where A r [t s] Thou? by Tim Smith)
