A Garvin County project was among those given the OK during a recent monthly Oklahoma Transportation Commission meeting.
Commissioners voted to award 27 contracts totaling more than $130 million to improve highways, roads and bridges in 26 counties.
One of those is a bridge project over the Wild Horse Creek over state Highway 74 in far Garvin County just over a half mile north of the Carter County line.
The project's contract of nearly $645,000 was awarded to Central Bridge Company of Jones, Okla.
Contracts were awarded for projects in Atoka, Beaver, Beckham, Bryan, Carter, Choctaw, Coal, Creek, Garfield, Grady, Haskell, Kiowa, Lincoln, McCurtain, McIntosh, Muskogee, Osage, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Washita and Woodward counties.
They also approved contracts for intersection upgrades along U.S. 259 in the Hochatown and Broken Bow areas and two projects to improve highway pavement on U.S. 69 between Durant and Caddo and between Atoka and Stringtown.
Commissioners awarded contracts for several major highway improvements in eastern Oklahoma, including a nearly $75 million project to reconstruct the U.S. 62 bridges over the Arkansas River in Muskogee.
The twin bridges span the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, also known as Marine Highway M-40, which supports waterborne freight traffic moving in and out of Oklahoma ports.
Construction of the replacement structures will include pier protections around bridge support members in the river.
