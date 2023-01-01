Bring out the best in the new year

Real friends bring out the best in each other and encourage and motivate one another to reach their goals. Friends who cheer you on to success are critical to achieving spiritual growth.
“And let us consider one another in order to stir up love and good works,” Hebrews 10:24
There is an old saying, “When you run alone, you run fast, but when you run together, you run far.” The lifetime of healthy habits ahead of you is not a fast run, it is a marathon.
Marathon runners know there comes the point when you start getting pain in your sides that makes you want to give up. But if you have other people running with you, you can find the strength to continue to the finish line.
The same is true in your journey to a healthier you, and the only way you will achieve your health goals is to have others involved.
“so we, being many, are one body in Christ, and individually members of one another.” Romans 12:5
Some of us hesitate to commit ourselves to develop an intentional growth plan that requires accountability or a relationship with others because we believe spiritual development is personal and private.
Each person develops in their way at their rate.
Individualism has influenced even the way we think about spiritual growth as well.
We need relationships to grow, and we do not grow in isolation from others; we develop in the context of fellowship.
Over and over again in the New Testament, we find this fundamental truth: Believers need relationships with each other to grow!
“not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as is the manner of some, but exhorting one another, and so much the more as you see the Day approaching.” Hebrews 10:25
Encouraging one another is connected to the importance of living in a community with other Believers. We can only encourage one another if we are regularly together.
When we are invested in mutual encouragement and standing with one another, we are also learning to function well as Jesus’ body; whatever may happen, even as “The Day” draws near, the return of Jesus.
God intends for us to grow up in a family. What do you need from your spiritual family? What do you have to offer your spiritual family?
“Heavenly Father, I come to You asking You to help me live as one that encourages and motivates others to reach their goals. I will consider one another in order to stir up others to do good works. In this I will be doing Your will and lifting up the name of Jesus to those I can. Thank You, Father, for strength, wisdom, and the good Words to share with others. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
