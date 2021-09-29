The Pauls Valley First Church of God, 414 North Chickasaw, hosting Christian entertainer Trevor Thomas during a performance open to the public at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.
The church is also now holding two worship service times, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Sundays.
Pastor Jeremy Clayton says the two services really came from last year's virus pandemic.
During that time the church conducted a drive-in service in the parking lot, which later continued even after indoor services returned.
“When we stopped the drive-in service the two times morphed into our Sunday services today,” Clayton said, adding it also allows church members to spread out during these pandemic times.
In between the church holds a coffee house visiting time from 10 to 10:30 a.m.
The First United Methodist Church in PV is again hosting a weekly after school art program.
Students from the local junior high school across the street are invite to take part in the art and snacks from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursday afternoons in the church's fellowship hall.
Like before the virus pandemic, the enrichment program is being led by local artist Perla Goody.
• Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is now seeking sponsors to help kids in need get new shoes.
Sponsors can send $50 donations to RHS, P.O. Box 1254, Pauls Valley, OK 73075 or go to Venmo@RestoredHearts-andSoles.
The mission of Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is to provide the less fortunate people of the community with free footwear.
• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley has changed to its non-season weekend hours only – specifically 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
