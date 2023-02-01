Broomcorn memories

Kay Cameron Webb of Blanchard visited the Pikes Peaks School Museum on Jan. 20. She donated framed pictures of her great aunt Lizzie Mayfield Cameron Bell, who lived in Purdy in the early 1900s. The museum is also set to host Carl Dutton, who will tell some stories about the “broomcorn days” in the Lindsay community starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

