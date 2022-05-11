Bubba a part of DDB legacy

Alex O’Dell, better known to everyone here as Bubba, is the DDB feature employee for this week.
Bubba has grown up in DDB since Dusty Mahorney, the founder of DDB, is Bubba’s grandfather.
His mom, Sherri O’Dell worked for and was co-owner of DDB. Dustin and Lester Mahorney, co-owners, are his uncles.
“You might say, DDB runs in the blood.”
Bubba loves working for DDB He says he loves all the people here. They are like family to him as many of the employees have watched him grow up and have contributed to his upbringing.
Bubba stated he has never wanted to work anywhere else.
The people here are wonderful to work with and live around. Family isn’t always blood.
He said he loves the business model that has been developed by his family and others in DDB. It has surprised him, “It is amazing to look back at where DDB has come from and the future it promises. DDB has helped so many people through the years.”
Bubba says DDB is a fun place for him to work. The job is not hard and the people he works with are fun to be around.
Bubba said coming to work is like a game for him, “I come to work and see all the product on the floor needing to be shipped out and the challenge begins; see how fast we can get it out the door and what will come through next. All the while holding our head up because we know we are shipping quality products.”
He loves that he can be available to help wherever he is needed.
When not at work, Bubba enjoys spending time at home with his family. He has a beautiful wife, a great son, an adorable daughter, and another precious daughter on the way. She will be here any day now.
Bubba loves to play with his animals. He has four dogs and four cats.
Every Sunday morning and Wednesday evening Bubba can be found operating the computer at Renewing Life Church in Wynnewood where he enjoys being a part of his church family. You might say, Bubba is a family kind of guy.
“Bubba, we have enjoyed watching you grow and mature into a family man. You are appreciated.”
